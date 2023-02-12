Senator Hawley Wants Minimum Age For Social Media

Senator Josh Hawley wants a mandated minimum age for kids to use social media.

The Missouri Senator wants that minimum age set at 16 years old.

He intends to file bills that would make social media companies put in an age verification requirement for kids to open up their own social media accounts.

Hawley says that it’s a means of protecting younger kids from seeing much of the age-inappropriate content that’s out there.

His earlier bill banning the Chinese social media company Tik Tok from being downloaded on devices owned by the Federal government was added to the defense authorization bill and signed into law last year.