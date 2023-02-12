Legislation In The Senate Aims At Giving Parents A Bill Of Rights In Public School Districts

High-profile legislation dealing with public school districts is gaining some momentum in the Missouri General Assembly.

Senate Bills 4, 42 & 89 receive first-round Missouri Senate approval.

Sponsor, Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester, says this legislation would modify provisions regarding transparency in public schools and create the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act of 2023…

“I’m not saying everybody is happy with it….and probably not a lot of people are happy with what’s in it. But, I think we’re at a point where….we need to move on.”

Senate Bills 4, 42 & 89 were combined into a single proposal last month.

Senator Barbara Anne Washington of Kansas City tells her colleagues the new version of this proposal is a compromise…

“While I will never be happy about a bill that appears to defund public education….I definitely appreciate his willingness to work together and negotiate.”

The combined Senate Bill still needs another “yes” vote before it would move on to the Missouri House of Representatives for its consideration.