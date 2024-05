Fiscal year 2024-2025 and a strategic plan update appear to be the two main items up for discussion during next Tuesday’s School of the Osage Board of Education meeting.

The board will also review upcoming meeting dates and adjourn into a closed session to take care of personnel and records protected from disclosure.

The SOTO Board of Education meeting, on Tuesday in the high school fieldhouse, begins at 6:00 and will also be livestreamed at http://osageschools.org/live