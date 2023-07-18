Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 4PM – Storms To Hit During The Morning & Again In The Afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of the Lake Area…including Camden & Miller counties…until 4PM.

Strong storms prompted severe thunderstorm warnings through the early morning hours, striking the area with 60 mile an hour winds and quarter sized hail.

Weather officials say storms will begin to ramp back up towards the afternoon.

Weather officials say storms will begin to ramp back up towards the afternoon.