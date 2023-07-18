Cole Camp R1 Awarded Grant For Sensory Hallway While A Teacher Nominated For “Teacher Of The Year”

Students at Cole Camp R1 Schools are on the receiving end of a grant awarded by the Simmons Bank.

According to the school…the grant was applied by Mrs. Lynn Eckhoff and will go towards building a sensory walk in the elementary hallway.

A construction date on the sensory friendly hallway has not yet been announced.

The school also noted that Mrs. Brooke Ogle was recently nominated for “Central Regional Teacher of the Year,” an honor which recognizes her excellence in teaching.

Mrs. Ogle has been at the school for 20 years starting this school semester.