Flood Warnings And Advisories Remain In Effect Throughout The Lake Region

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...

Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps/Pulaski/Maries Counties

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Gasconade River at Jerome.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, minor flooding occurs near the gage site.
  Flood waters reach the lower edge of the concrete building where
  the gage equipment is located.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.3 feet.
  - Bankfull stage is 15.0 feet.
  - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
    feet this evening.
  - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
  - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
    15.0 feet on 03/22/1955.
ALERT: FLOOD ADVISORY in Effect For Portions of the Listening Area


...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Missouri, including the
  following counties, in central Missouri, Camden. In southwest
  Missouri, Dallas and Laclede.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
    shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
    have fallen.
  - This includes the following low water crossings...
    Mountain Creek at Kinfolk Road, Little Niangua River at
    Highway E, Four Mile Creek at Highway P and Dry Fork at
    Highway P.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Buffalo, Macks Creek, Bennett Springs, Plad, Leadmine,
    Windyville, Tunas, Pumpkin Center, Branch, Lake of The
    Ozarks, Bennett Spring State Park and Ha Ha Tonka State Park.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood
Reporter John Rogger