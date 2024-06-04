Clarification: Trump Likely Not Making “In-Person” Visit to New GOP Headquarters in Camden County

The Camden County Republican Club is teaming up with the Republican Central Committee to give members and the voting public a chance to become familiar with local candidates running for office.

“This is when you get to hear them. We’re doing a debate, you’ll get to see them one-on-one. And, you’ll hear the questions…hear how they answer them…do your due diligence. You’ll meet them, shake there hand and you’ll vote.”

Republican club President Les Larson also says there’s a full slate of debates in June with sheriff’s candidates debating on Monday, June 10th…second district commissioner candidates taking the stage on Wednesday, June 12th…and the 123rd State Representative candidates set to debate a week later on Wednesday, the 19th.

Each of the debates begin at 6:00 with the doors opening at 5:00.

The club will also debut its new Trump Republican Headquarters on Saturday, June 15th.

The grand opening is expected to feature an appearance by a Donald Trump cardboard figure.