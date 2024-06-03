Royals And Cardinals Pull Off Weekend Wins While The Oilers And Panthers Head To The Stanley Cup

The Royals needed some late-inning dramatics to pull off a 4-3 win over the Padres at the K on Sunday.

In fact, the Royals trailed 3-1 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

There, Nelson Velasquez would tie the game with a run scoring triple and then Nick Lofton, the game-winning sacrifice fly, gives KC the 4-3 win over the Padres.

But the Royals continue to trail the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division right now by four games.

Cleveland continues to play very good baseball.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals look like they were threatening to be swept by the Phillies in Philadelphia, but the Cardinals, with the long ball playing a big part, home runs from Nolan Gorman and Alec Burleson, and then the big hit in the top of the 10th inning as the Cardinals pull ahead 5-4.

It was Nolan Gorman again with the RBI hit.

Ryan Helsley comes on for his 19th save as the Cardinals win 5-4.

They’d be in the playoffs as a wild card team if they started today.

The Stanley Cup Final is set.

The Edmonton Oilers on to that championship for the first time since 2006.

They’ll take on the Florida Panthers.