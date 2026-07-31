Severe Weather Expected This Afternoon Across Missouri & The Lake Region

The lake area is split in two when it comes to the level of possible severe weather today.

According to the national weather service, the areas of Benton, Hickory, Morgan, Western Camden & Western Laclede are all facing a marginal risk, or level 1, while Eastern Camden, Eastern Laclede, Miller, Pulaski and Cole counties all facing a slight risk, or level 2 risk, of severe weather.

Officials say we are anticipating quarter to half dollar sized hail, damaging winds between 60 to 70 miles an hour, and a Tornado or two cannot be ruled out at this time.

The timing of the storms is expected to begin near 4PM with it finally out of the Lake Area sometime after 10.