Independence Man Charged With Child Pornography

An Independence man has been charged with receipt of child pornography over the internet and possession of child pornography.

Court documents identify 23-year-old Jordan Porter as being connected to Nihilistic Violent Extremist groups with an extensive history of engaging in criminal conduct related to the exploitation of minors and extremist groups within the United States and abroad.

The investigation by Homeland Security Investigations into Porter’s conduct alleged on multiple occasions that Porter received Child Sexual Abuse Material on a social media application.

The communications and content shared by members in the social media group are consistent with coordinated extortions of individuals by blackmailing them to comply with various demands which include self-mutilation, online and in-person sexual acts, harm to animals, sexual exploitation of siblings and others, and threats of violence, suicide, and murder.

This case against Porter was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.