Severe Weather Preparedness Week Starts In March

Severe Weather Preparedness Week is right around the corner.

Local emergency management offices, SEMA and the National Weather Service are teaming up to remind Missourians that deadly storms, including flooding and tornadoes, can happen anytime during the year and not just during the spring and summer months.

Each day of next week, March 3-7, will focus of different aspects of severe weather.

They include how you receive weather information on Monday, lightning safety on Tuesday, tornado safety on Wednesday, hail and wind safety on Thursday and flood safety on Friday.

Wednesday the 5th, weather permitting, will also mark the statewide annual tornado drill which begins at 11:00-AM.

Additionally, check out http://weather.gov/sgf/SevereWeatherPreparednessWeek for more information.