Lake Area Under Tornado Watch Into Sunday – See More At KRMSRADIO.COM

Tornado Watch Boxes have been issued in the entire Lake Area…with the watches expiring between 4 and 7AM.

TORNADO WATCH 155 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MOC009-011-015-039-043-057-059-067-077-085-097-105-109-119-145- 161-167-169-185-209-213-217-225-229-281200- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0155.240428T0440Z-240428T1200Z/ MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARRY BARTON BENTON CEDAR CHRISTIAN DADE DALLAS DOUGLAS GREENE HICKORY JASPER LACLEDE LAWRENCE MCDONALD NEWTON PHELPS POLK PULASKI ST. CLAIR STONE TANEY VERNON WEBSTER WRIGHT $$

TORNADO WATCH 154 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMDEN MARIES MILLER MORGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA SPRINGS, CAMDENTON, DECATURVILLE, ELDON, LAKE OZARK, LAURIE, OSAGE BEACH, ROACH, ROCKY MOUNT, STOVER, VERSAILLES, VICHY, AND VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS.