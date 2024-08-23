Sexual Trafficking Charge Filed Against Versailles Woman in Morgan County, Allegedly Traded Victim for Drugs

A 48-year-old Versailles-area woman already being held on felony drug and unlawful use of a weapon charges is now charged with first-degree sexual trafficking of a child under the age of 12.

Court documents allege that Stacy Nicole Schumacher would receive drugs in exchange for allowing an unnamed individual to sexually abuse the victim who was only three or four years old at the time…the alleged incidents happening back in late 2018.

Schumacher denies ever trading the victim to be used for sexual activities in exchange for drugs.

She’s being held in the Morgan County Jail without bond on the new sexual trafficking charge.