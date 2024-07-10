Shackley Sentencing on Child Sex-Related Crimes Set for Wednesday in Miller County

A 45-year-old Eldon man will learn on Wednesday (July 10) if he will spend the next 90 years in prison after being convicted by a Miller County jury in May on two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy involving a victim under the age of 14 and one count of child molestation involving a victim under the age of 12.

The charges against Joshua Steven Shackley stemmed back to incidents which occurred in June 2022 and were reported to law enforcement and Kids Harbor.

It took the jury just over an hour to return the guilty verdicts along with one not guilty verdict on a second molestation charge.

The Honorable Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden will hand the down the sentence against Shackley.