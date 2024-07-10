Horseshoe Bend Holiday Traffic Count Near 100,000 Vehicles

How busy was holiday traffic along the Horseshoe Bend Parkway…?

A report compiled by Gridsmart shows a traffic count of 99,578 vehicles traveling through the intersection of the Parkway and Duckhead Road over the four-day period of Thursday, the 4th, through Sunday, the 7th.

Of the nearly 100,000 vehicles in the holiday traffic count…48,540 were westbound…43,947 were eastbound…6,749 were traveling southbound and 342 were northbound.

Friday was the busiest traffic day with a count of 28,861 vehicles…Saturday, the 6th, was a close second with a count of 25,726 while Thursday, the 4th, had a traffic count of 24,336 and Sunday, the 7th, with a count of 20,655 vehicles going through the intersection.