“Significant” Drug Trafficking Arrest Reported in Camden County

A 55-year-old Sunrise Beach man described as homeless and living in storage units finds himself in the Camden County Jail on a drug trafficking charge.

Robert Wade is charge with the class-A felony after allegedly being in possession of a package delivered from the State of California which contained, according to Camdenton police, more than 114 grams of methamphetamine which he planned to sell so he could use the money to return to California.

The probable cause statement also alleges that Wade admitted to receiving multiple similar packages in the past and that a subsequent search of a storage unit he was staying in uncovered paraphernalia.

Wade is being held without bond.