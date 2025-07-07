Climax Springs Home Destroyed by Weekend Fire

A Climax Springs area home is destroyed after an early-morning fire on Sunday.

Northwest Fire Chief George Creamer says crews were dispatched to the location on north Highway-7 and, upon arrival, found the single-story home with heavy smoke showing.

Mutual aid was summoned from the Mid-County, Coffman Bend, Deer Creek and Sunrise Beach districts with the blaze being brought under control in about 45 minutes.

Personnel remained on the scene for several hours conducting overhaul operations and trying to salvage personal belongings for the family.

There were no injuries and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate a cause of the fire.