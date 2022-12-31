Simmons Bank donates to New Growth Women’s Business Center

Simmons Bank recently presented a check for $2,500 to the New Growth Women’s Business Center in support of its work across its 15-county west central Missouri and southeastern Kansas service area. Rick Brown, Community President of Simmons Bank in Stockton, presented the check along with Heather Kenney, Assistant Financial Center Manager.

The New Growth Women’s Business Center provides rural men and women with business counseling, assistance with writing business plans, credit building counseling and assistance, help with access to capital, and connection to resources for help with exporting, patents, finding suitable commercial real estate, and other individualized services. It is operated by community development corporation New Growth, an affiliate of West Central Missouri Community Action Agency.

New Growth’s Chief Community Wealth Building Officer Sheridan Garman-Neeman said, “This money goes to support operations of the WBC so that business counselors can continue to help entrepreneurs grow and find the resources they need to thrive.”

West Central CEO Chris Thompson commented, “We really appreciate Simmons Bank’s support for the Women’s Business Center as one of the few rural and remote designated businesses centers in the US. We want to continue to grow our offerings for rural entrepreneurs and value the partnership in this instance and hopefully others to ensure we have new, innovative and bankable businesses for our communities.”

The New Growth Women’s Business Center has served more than 323 rural entrepreneurs since it began operation in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a new and needed resource for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs, both male and female, in underserved rural communities.

The New Growth Women’s Business Center service area includes west central Missouri counties Barton, Bates, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, Polk, St. Clair, and Vernon and southeastern Kansas counties Bourbon and Crawford.

CONTACT: For more information about the New Growth Women’s Business Center or to set up an appointment, contact the New Growth Women’s Business Center at 417-282-5936 or wbcinfo@wcmcaa.org

West Central Missouri Community Action Agency is dedicated to empowering people to make a positive change by coordinating and administering resources. Programs include housing, emergency services, energy conservation, employment and training, and credit building. West Central’s service region includes the counties of Cass, Bates, Benton, Cedar, Henry, Hickory, Morgan, St. Clair, and Vernon. Learn more at https://wcmcaa.org/.

New Growth New Growth is a rural community development corporation based in west central Missouri, and growing to serve rural Missouri and Kansas. New Growth’s mission is to build local ownership and lasting livelihoods from deep rural roots. Programs include the 15-county New Growth Women’s Business Center, New Growth Capital microfinancing, and the START HERE Business Acceleration Network. Learn more: https://www.newgrowthmo.org/.