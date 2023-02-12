Sinkhole Opens Up On Mailhack Road Near Camdenton

Another sinkhole is causing havoc for drivers in the Lake Area.

Officials in Camden County say the 8-foot deep sinkhole opened up on Mailhack Road, which is just off J road near Camdenton.

“We ask that everybody please stay clear the area. We do not know if this is going to open up any further than it has.”

Emergency Management Director Samantha Henley says while the road will be closed until repairs can be made, there are ways to get around the detour.

“Please use alternate routes. You may have to go the other way around the loop. It is a complete loop. So it is possible to access both sides of the closed road via the alternate route.”

Residents to the North can use J-99, those to the east can use Stoller road to Route AA and to the south you can use Lain Lane to HWY 54.