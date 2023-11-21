Small Rainstorms Help Firefighters With Continuous Natural Cover Fires….But Not Much

The little bit of rain received on Monday provided a bit of a break for lake area fire districts which continue to remain busy responding to a number of natural cover fires.

Last week alone, the Gravois Fire District responded to half-a-dozen natural cover fires.

They also assisted in at least one commercial structure fire, which is believed to have been started by discarded smoking material that made its way to a senior living center in Osage Beach displacing several residents…although an official cause of that fire is currently unconfirmed.

In the meantime, the next chance of rain currently showing for the lake area is nowhere in sight through at least mid-week of next week.