Camdenton Man Injured In Crash On Bear Paw Cut Thru

A Camdenton man is seriously injured in a one-car accident early Sunday night on the Bear Paw Cut Thru at Pier-31 Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol says 54-year-old Richard Enoch failed to stop for the stop sign with the 2019 Mustang exiting the roadway and going airborne before coming down and striking a culvert.

Enoch was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Enoch is also accused of DWI, C&I driving with a crash and not having insurance.