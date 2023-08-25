Smoke From “Purina House” In Osage Beach Likely Due To Ventilation System Freezing Up

It could’ve been a lot worse…Osage Beach firefighters are called out early Friday afternoon to what’s known as the “Purina House” at 498 Moongate Drive off Route-KK.

Upon arrival, some light smoke was apparently visible from an attic vent on the roof of the house.

Inside the vent, fire department personnel were able to quickly pinpoint the cause likely being part of the ventilation system which may have froze up.

Nobody was home at the time and a thermal imaging tool was used to make sure there was no extension of the issue.

A worker inside discovered the smoke.