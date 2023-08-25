Frozen Vegetables Sold In Missouri Being Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

Some frozen vegetables that could be in your freezer right now, are being recalled over possible Listeria contamination.

Twin City Foods distributes the affected products and has issued a voluntary recall of its frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables.

The products are sold at Kroger and Food Line grocery stores and include a host of bags of corn, carrots and green beans and peas.

The recall was prompted after someone’s lab results for the distributor’s sweet corn indicated a potential contamination of Listeria.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported.

One of the local Kroger stores in the Lake Area is Gerbes in Camdenton.

Health officials say Listeria is a potentially fatal infection that most seriously affects young children, elderly people or others with weakened immune systems.

Customers should throw away the products or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Full details:

Twin City Foods Inc. of Stanwood, WA, is recalling not-ready-to eat frozen corn and mixed vegetables in retail bags, because of a potential for them to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected brands are Kroger, Food Lion and Signature. Food Lion previously posted its own recall of frozen mixed vegetables and frozen sweet corn products because of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

There is concern that consumers may have the recalled frozen vegetables in their homes because of the products’ long shelf life.

To date, there have been no actual consumer reports of human illness associated with this products according to the recall notice supplied to the Food and Drug Administration by Twin City Foods Inc.

“The recall has been initiated because finished products may potentially be contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes, based on one customer’s third- party lab results for the IQF (individually quick frozen) sweet cut corn,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers can use the following information to determine whether they have the recalled products in their homes:

Product Name UPC Lot and Best if Used By Date FOOD LION Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green

Beans & Peas, net wt. 16oz 35826005090 50183 BEST BY 18 JAN 2025 PROD OF USA FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. 35826079855 53072 BEST BY 03 NOV 2024 PROD OF USA FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. 35826079855 53622 BEST BY 28 DEC 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 32 oz 11110865854 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53122 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 53412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82942 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn,

Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849625 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 53052 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 53112 BEST BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82932 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. 11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 52842 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53042 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53272 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 53542 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 50043 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 50033 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82842 SIDE ID, TIME Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet, net wt. 12oz 21130090655 BEST IF USED BY FEB.22.24 S5716 TIME,SIDE ID

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged not to consume the products and immediately return them to the store where they purchased them for a full refund.

Consumers with any questions may contact Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.