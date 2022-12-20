Snowfall Accumulations From 2 To 5 Inches Are Expected With Upcoming System

It just may be a good possibility this year with snow expected to start a little later on this week according to Weatherology Meteorologist Cara Foster…“It does seem like Thursday we will see at least a couple of inches of snow, just enough to give you that Christmasy spirit.”

Foster also says that total accumulation will depend on the storms final track…“That could change….it could lighten up or it could get heavier, so we’ve got to keep an eye on it that’s for sure.”

The system is part of a very big system which is expected to cover much of the Midwest stretching from eastern Kansas across Missouri and up into the Great Lakes region which will also usher in blustery and arctic conditions.