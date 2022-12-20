Officials Offer Advice On How To Stay Warm During This Cold Spell

With our first real taste of winter on the horizon, officials are putting the word out that there are some places to take refuge in to stay warm.

Camden County Emergency Management Director Samantha Henley says there are several places to at least temporarily duck into should the need arise…“Most people know the Camden County Library District is part of that, plus we have Senior Centers, the YMCA and different things like that…which are open during the day. However we don’t have anything in Camden County that are open overnight.”

She urges those who need some kind of shelter before the deep freeze arrives later this week and over the weekend to try contacting family and friends who may be able to help. Henley also says Judy Tezak and her husband from the Free Store are also doing whatever they can to help especially for lake area homeless.

You can get more information about warming centers in the lake area on the websites for the Camden County EMA and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.