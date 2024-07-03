Some Bills From The Missouri General Assembly Remain In Limbo With The Governor

Time is running out for the Missouri Executive branch to take action on some of the legislation from this year’s regular session.

That includes Senate Bill 756, which would modify a property tax credit for certain seniors.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville is the sponsor.

On Jan 16, he told the Missouri Senate Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee this measure seeks to modify a property tax credit for certain seniors…

“There are now only 9 states in the Country that taxes Social Security Benefits.”

Senate Bill 756 is a follow-up to last year’s Senate Bill 190.

During the committee hearing, Sen. Doug Beck of St. Louis mentioned some locales have already put this type of policy into place…

“I don’t know how exactly they have done it across the board, but….some of them have put income or property tax….like the amount of property tax they are responsible for, in their legislation.”

Senate Bill 756 is among the remaining pieces of legislation that has until July 14 for the governor to either sign, veto or allow to become law without a signature.

So far, 23 bills have been signed into law, counting the Fiscal Year 2025 state operating budget.