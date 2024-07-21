SOTO Board Of Education Meeting Set For Tuesday

Sun. Jul 21st, 2024
The board of education from School of the Osage gets together again this next week for another session.
Highlighting the agenda is an organizational chart update, the special education program evaluation, new contracts and board policy, and a closed session dealing with personnel.
The board will also hold a public comment for input on board policy and review building success plans.
The Osage Board of Education meeting, on Tuesday in the high school field house, begins at 6:00.