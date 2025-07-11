SOTO Performs Additional ALICE Trainings In An Effort To Keep Students Safe

Better safe than sorry…the main reason behind School of the Osage recently hosting another session of ALICE training…ALICE standing for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

The nationally recognized training, which is designed to strengthen the district’s emergency preparedness in the case of a violent incident, included district staff, parents and community members.

Also announced by the Osage School District were the dates of four upcoming parent safety meetings.

They will take place from 12:00-12:30pm at the high school fieldhouse on September 4th, November 6th, February 5th and April 9th.