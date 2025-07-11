MO Higher Education & Workforce Department Awarded $1 Million For Disaster Relief Jobs

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has been awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to continue supporting disaster-relief jobs for Missouri residents impacted by severe storms and tornadoes earlier this spring.

The Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant will allow the department to provide temporary jobs for eligible individuals who are interested in helping with recovery and storm clean-up efforts.

Higher Education and Workforce Development, in May, dedicated $750,000 in federal funding to assist individuals impacted by storms in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri.

The newly-announced grant will now allow for an additional $1 million to be used for temporary wages and disaster-relief employment in the impacted areas.

MORE INFO:

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) was awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor last week to continue to support disaster-relief jobs for Missouri residents impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes earlier this spring. The Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant will allow MDHEWD to provide temporary jobs for eligible individuals who are interested in helping with recovery and storm clean-up.

“We are thankful to the U.S. Department of Labor for their decision to help us continue to offer support to the communities and individuals who were impacted by these devastating storms,” said Dr. Bennett Boggs, Commissioner of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. “This additional funding will allow us to provide even more Missourians an opportunity to earn a wage while also assisting with their community’s continued efforts to rebuild and recover.”

In May, MDHEWD dedicated $750,000 in federal workforce funds to assist individuals impacted by storms in St. Louis and Southeast Missouri. This grant will allow MDHEWD to dedicate an additional $1 million to impacted communities through temporary wages and disaster-relief employment for Missouri residents.

“We appreciate the U.S. Department of Labor for recognizing the urgency and providing the department expedited approval for this $1 million grant,” said Julie Carter, Director of the Office of Workforce Development. “This decision will allow us to offer uninterrupted support while the department awaits their review of the application for the full grant amount, which could provide an additional $4 million dedicated to offering Missouri residents a wage through disaster-relief jobs if approved.”

MDHEWD partners with Local Workforce Development Boards, local elected officials, and community organizations to make these opportunities available to eligible individuals. Participants will earn an hourly wage for time spent assisting with removing debris and repairing damaged infrastructure. Recovery will be focused on the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and six southeast Missouri counties – Cape Girardeau, Iron, New Madrid, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

Individuals interested in learning more about these efforts can email questions to specialgrants@dhewd.mo.gov. For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, visit recovery.mo.gov.

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, National Dislocated Worker Grants provide a state or local board with funding for direct services and assistance in areas experiencing a major economic dislocation event that leads to workforce needs exceeding available resources. For more information about the Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant, visit the U.S. Department of Labor website.

About the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development: The department works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.gov or by following MDHEWD’s social media accounts.