Special Meeting Scheduled Between City Of Lake Ozark And Osage Nation

The city of Lake Ozark will soon be discussing some agreements with the Osage Nation at the site that could become the first Casino in the Lake Area.

In a notice sent out Friday, the city indicated they’re holding a special meeting set for November 4th, where the city will discuss Infrastructure & Municipal Services requested by the Osage Nation on the land that was purchased along business 54 and old hwy 54, across from Menards.

That land is currently in the process of being transferred into a Federal Land Trust, which would allow the Osage Nation to develop a planned Resort Hotel and Gaming facility.

Officials with the Osage Nation have noted that they would like to enter into contracts with the city of Lake Ozark to provide these services and offset the cost of infrastructure.

There will be an annual payment due every quarter by the Nation, some 2.5% of their annual receipts, that goes towards these services and more for the city.

A full look at the agenda for the special meeting can be found below.

It takes place on Tuesday at 5:30PM inside city hall.