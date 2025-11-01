Six People Injured In Two Separate Accidents Involving Deer

Two separate vehicle-versus-deer-accidents Friday night send a combined six people to the hospital.

The first happened around 7:00 on Route-Z near Helton Drive in Miller County.

Five Eldon residents, the 25-year-old woman driving the vehicle and four passengers including a 27-year-old man and three kids ages 4-5-and-8, suffered minor-to-moderate injuries and were treated at Lake Regional.

The second happened around 10:30 on Highway-32 near Redwing Lane when the 62-year-old man from Camdenton was ejected from the Harley he was riding when it struck a deer.

The man was wearing a helmet and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Mercy in Lebanon.