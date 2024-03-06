Spring Training Injuries Top The News For Major League Baseball

Spring training injuries, they are top of mind this afternoon.

Once again, we told you on Monday….Cardinal’s new ace Sonny Gray had a hamstring issue….exited the game on Monday.

He was awaiting results of an MRI, those results are now in and good news for Gray, it appears like a mild strain….So, he’s not going to miss that much time.

John Mozeliak visiting with reports earlier today…..indicating that his availability opening day in Los Angeles, is certainly “up in the air.”

Mozeliak also indicated the team would not pursue any of those “high priced, big named” free agents that are still on the market, such as Former Cardinal Jordan Montgomery or defending Cy Young award winner in the National League, Blake Snell.

He will more than likely rely on younger arms like Zach Thompson or Matthew Liberatore, to fill in the gaps for any time that Gray is gonna miss.

Then an issue for the Royals today….Jordan Lyles pitching on the backfields against some hitters from the Texas Rangers.

He fielded his position and then exited the game….an unknown injury.

CBS Sports reporting that he experienced “lower back tightness” but is feeling better.

We will await to hear that official news from Kansas City on Wednesday.