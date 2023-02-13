Mon. Feb 13th, 2023

 

Springfield Man Killed In Crash Involving Lake Area Truck Driver

One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer driven by a lake area man in Greene County.

It happened on Missouri-360 west of Republic when the 18-wheeler driven by 59-year-old Douglas Grimes, of Stover, attempted a U-turn and became disabled blocking the roadway.

The highway patrol says a westbound car driven by 74-year-old Gary Sawyer, of Springfield, couldn’t stop in time striking the towed unit.

Sawyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grimes was uninjured.

Reporter Mike Anthony