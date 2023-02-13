Mon. Feb 13th, 2023

 

Wind Advisory Goes Into Effect Tuesday Across The Lake Area

Local News Monday, February 13th, 2023

A wind advisory for the entire lake area with possible damage and some power outages expected.

The advisory goes into effect at 6:00 Tuesday morning and will bring with it 25-35 mile per hour winds, gusting up to around 60 miles per hour.

The winds will combine with a 100% chance of rain.

The advisory is expected to come to an end around 3:00 Wednesday morning.

 

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 3 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 55 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east
  central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 3 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few higher gusts over 60 mph are
  possible at times, but confidence in that occuring is limited
  at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Local News Monday, February 13th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony