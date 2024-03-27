St. Elizabeth R-4 Announces New Principal – Former Teacher At School Of The Osage

There’s a new leader in town in the St. Elizabeth R-4 district.

Ashley Musick is being selected as the Hornet’s next Principal starting in the 2024 to 2025 school year.

Musick was the Fifth-grade teacher at School of the Osage for 14 years & also has been a teacher in the Camdenton School District as well.

She’s also a graduate of School of the Osage and Lincoln University, where she completed her Master’s degree in elementary administration.

Ashley, her husband and four children also operate a lawn care company, are active in the Our Lady of the Snows Church in Mary’s Home & support the Tuscumbia 4-H program.

***Full release:

Mrs. Musick credits her co-workers and the administrative team at the School of the Osage for preparing her to take her career to the next level. She states, “I have been fortunate enough to have worked with a great teaching staff and administrators. I believe experience with them has given me the right mindset to become a great leader.”

Please welcome Mrs. Musick to the Hornet family!