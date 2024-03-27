Congressman Alford Speaks Out On Illegal Immigration & Government Funding

Congressman Mark Alford speaks out on KRMS Radio and TV about two of the more pressing issues facing the country today…government spending and illegal immigration.

Alford says, as far as continued government funding is concerned, the overall process needs to change and be fine-tuned before any more money is handed over.

“We just keep kicking the can down the road with the continuing resolutions….and I vote against those, because that’s not the way we should do business!”

Alford also went on the blast the way the southern border is being handled because, he says, it’s not just an invasion of Texas.

“It’s an invasion of the United States of America. These illegal aliens, who are coming across into our sovereign nation….feel emboldened now, they feel empowered…and Biden has made them feel this way. Like they have some “right” to be here….and that they are welcomed! And I’m telling you, they’re not welcomed.”

Congressman Alford is a regular guest on the KRMS Morning Magazine.