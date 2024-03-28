Macks Creek City Park Improvements Shining Ahead Of Easter Events

To say the Macks Creek City Park has come a long way over the years just may be quite an understatement.

That’s according to Macks Creek businessman and park committee member Jerry Palmer who says there have been a lot of improvements made to the park.

“It’s a great place….the landscaping? It’s just exactly like the Lord left it. The rolling hills, the woods, we have a nice creek down below….basketball goals for the kids to play. There’s just many many things that are great. We’re also thinking about maybe later on, building a new pavilion.”

Many of the improvements were made possible through business and other donations along with a $50,000 allocation from the Camden County Commission.

The Macks Creek City Park, on Upper Prairie Hollow Road, will be a busy place this weekend with an Easter egg hunt and a bunch of cool prizes and stuff to be handed out.

The festivities, on Saturday, will run from 10:00-1:00.