St. Louis Man Faces Felony Charges Following An Burglary In Brumley

A St. Louis area man faces several felony charges after an alleged incident which happened Sunday in Brumley.

Miller County courthouse records indicate that deputies were dispatched to a reported peace disturbance and, upon arrival, the suspect had already fled the scene after reportedly breaking into the residence and assaulting the occupant with a firearm.

The suspect was identified as Keith Scott whose phone was pinged allowing law enforcement to track him down along highway-54 while enroute to St. Louis where he was eventually taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Scott is charged in Miller County with one count each of: first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and property damage, along with armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $325,000.