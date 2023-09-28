Swinging Bridges Restoration Group Continues To Work On Funding

A group trying to “Save the Historic Brumley Swinging Bridge” continues to make slow progress toward the ultimate goal of getting the bridge re-opened to vehicular traffic.

Coordinator Marlena Hatmaker says the group received some much-needed exposure about its effort during the food truck festival this past weekend in Osage Beach.

“We actually had a couple of people ask us if our group had purchased the bridge because we were raising the funds. So the answer to that is no, we’re doing this in collaboration with Miller County. Miller County does own the bridge. This time they have specified that they have no money to put towards the repairs.”

At one time, Miller County did have more than $175,000 to go toward getting the rehab project started, but has since pulled that funding off the table.

In the meantime, the bridge group continues appearing at different community events in an effort to collect donations for the project.

The group’s next appearance will be at the Osage Beach Fall Festival on October 14th.