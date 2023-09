A St. Louis man is injured when the 2023 Colbalt he was operating between the 7 & 10-mile marker of the Osage Arm strikes a series of wakes causing the 41-year-old to impact the boat.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened around 2:15 Monday afternoon.

Ali Daoud suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Daoud was not wearing a safety device at the time.