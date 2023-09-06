Osage Beach Fire Releases Summary Response Report Showing Increase In Calls

The Osage Beach Fire District’s “Incident Response Summary” reports a fairly busy August with 223 calls for service or about seven per day.

Chief Paul Berardi says among the 223 incidents, there were: four brush fires, one structure fire, a vehicle fire, three water rescues, and a lost person search.

There were also 29 overlapping calls.

So far through August of this year, the Osage Beach Fire District has responded to 1,504 incidents compared to 1,482 incidents during the same time period-2022.