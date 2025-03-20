State Auditor’s Office Confirms Review Of Ballparks National Grant Money Investigation

The Missouri State Auditor’s Office confirms that a whistleblower complaint is being reviewed at this time related to the use of grant money for the expansion of Ballparks National in Camden County.

Trevor Fox, Director of Communications for the auditor’s office, replied to an inquiry from KRMS asking for confirmation of a recent report by the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The report alleged mis-use of the grant money, some 2.7-million dollars, was under review.

Fox also says, currently, that is where the process stands with options to go forward with an investigation or possibly conducting an audit.

One of the central figures cited in the report out of St. Louis, lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti, also responded to KRMS last week saying all funds from the grant have been paid out to the contractor involved in the work.

In the meantime, a social media post by Ballparks National General Manager Dallas Martz says it has been determined that the grant will not be re-instated which will have a direct impact on more than two-dozen students employed at the ballpark.