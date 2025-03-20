Unsung Heroes Recognized in Look Back at “Historic Fire Event” in Camden County

Years from now when conversations recall the historic wildland fires the lake area experienced a week ago, those who worked hours upon hours protecting lives and property might be left out of some of the stories.

However, there was no lack of heroes that day…some of them you probably wouldn’t think about such as the Camden County Road and Bridge Department.

Emergency Management Director John Scheper, who along with Commissioner Steve Dougan talking KRMS Radio and TV, were also quick to point out the unconventional actions of firefighters who saved the Baptist Church on J-Road.

An outpouring of community support from Rickey’s Septic and the Diamond-P Meat Market in Roach, Jenn Cline, and the Rise & Shine Café in Macks Creek were also recognized for their contributions to the first responders during the fire event.