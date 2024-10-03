State Capitol Dome to be Lighted Red to Honor Fallen Firefighters Across Missouri

The Missouri State Capitol’s dome will take on a different look this weekend to honor fallen firefighters across the state.

Governor Parson has ordered that the dome be lighted red from sunset on Saturday until sunrise on Sunday to mark the observance.

The lighting coincides with Missouri’s annual memorial services for firefighters at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City. Further, the governor has proclaimed Sunday as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri.

The firefighter memorial activities over the weekend will include a candlelight vigil in Kingdom City starting at 7:00pm on Saturday and a memorial service starting at 10:30 Sunday morning…also at the memorial in Kingdom City.