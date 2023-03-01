State Fair College Campuses To Close on March 7th For Staff Day

State Fair Community College has announced that its locations in Eldon and Osage Beach will be closed with no day or evening classes to be held on Tuesday of next week, March 7th.

The one-day closing will be so faculty and staff can participate in a professional development day.

The career and technical center for high school students will also be closed for the day but the contemporary art museum will be open as normal during its regular hours.

State Fair campuses in Sedalia, Boonville and Clinton, plus the campus at the Whiteman Air Force Base, will also be closed on Tuesday.

All campuses will then re-open on Wednesday, the 8th.