Lebanon Residents Facing Charges Following HWP Arrest This Week

Wed. Mar 1st, 2023
Two Lebanon residents face several pending felony charges after being arrested early this morning by the highway patrol in Laclede County.
The highway patrol reports indicate that 42-year-old Phillip Jarrell and 28-year-old Haley Jarrell are both charged with three counts each of endangering the welfare of a child and one count each of unlawful use of weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Phillip Jarrell also faces one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Both were booked into the Laclede County Jail on without bond.