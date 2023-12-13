State Fair Community College Announces Winter Break Dates

State Fair Community College has announced dates for this year’s winter break.

The main campus in Sedalia along with the extended campuses which include Lake of the Ozarks and Eldon will close from 12-noon on December 20th and re-open at 8-AM on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The campus store in Sedalia will close at 11:30 on December 20th while the Daum Museum will close at 5-PM on the 19th…they will both, also, reopen on January 2.

More Info:

Sedalia, Missouri – Dec. 11, 2023 – State Fair Community College in Sedalia and all extended campus locations (Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will close for winter break from noon Dec. 20 through Jan. 1. All offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The Campus Store on the Sedalia campus will close at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20 and will reopen Jan. 2. Students may order books beginning Dec. 21. Students may log on to mySFCC; click the Enroll tab and click Get Books from Your SFCC Campus Store. Students can have orders shipped or do an in-store-pick-up. Orders will be processed starting Jan. 2.

The Campus Store will have special January hours that include 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, and Monday, Jan. 15; all other offices will be closed Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. For more information, please visit www.sfccbooks.com.

The Daum Museum of Contemporary Art will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 19 and will resume regular hours at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. The museum is closed Mondays. Admission is free. For more information, call (660) 530-5888 or visit www.daummuseum.org.

The State Fair Career and Technology Center that provides technical training for high school juniors and seniors on the Sedalia campus will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 and will resume classes Jan. 8.

The spring semester begins Jan. 16; last day to enroll in 16- and first 8-week classes is Jan. 17. Prospective students may apply online at www.sfccmo.edu/admissions free.

For a complete listing of SFCC courses or for more information, please call Admissions and Outreach at (660) 530-5833 or visit www.sfccmo.edu.