Camdenton Police Wrap Up Another Successful “Shop With A Cop” Event

Nearly 150 lake area youngsters will have a merrier Christmas after the Camdenton Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event this past weekend.

A social media post by the police department says 144 kids from the Camdenton School District were on the receiving ends of the generosity from some 37 participating businesses.

There were also several anonymous donations made to help make the event a success.

Another campaign going on to make the holidays a little warmer is the Gloves for Love collection effort by the Lake Ozark Police Department.

That event has been going on now for several years asking for the donations of new winter hats and gloves that can be put on a tree by dropping them off at city hall.

Those donations need to be in by 9am tomorrow morning, December 13th.