State Fair Community College Offering Training To Get CDL Licenses Here At The Lake

If you’re looking to become a Truck Driver, you’re in luck.

State Fair Community College, which serves the lake area and beyond, is teaming up with the Central Workforce Development group to offer comprehensive CDL training for truck drivers.

The program includes real-world driving skills, knowledge, driving experience and a hybrid learning approach.

Officials say it’s a four-week program with 160 hours of instruction being offered at both the Eldon and Osage Beach Campuses.

Details on the program and how to sign up are right below….

Full Details:

The Central Workforce Development Region is excited to announce its partnership with Clement Trucking, aimed at offering a comprehensive Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program. This initiative will empower qualified applicants with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the vital field of truck driving.

The program, spanning four weeks and totaling 160 hours of training, provides a unique combination of classroom instruction and hands-on driving experience. Training takes place in Lebanon, MO, and participants are offered a structured curriculum that hones their driving abilities and imparts essential industry-related knowledge.

One of the program’s highlights is the emphasis on real-world experience training. Clement Trucking, renowned for its commitment to excellence, brings its expertise to the table, ensuring that students gain practical insights beyond driving skills. The training covers both automatic and manual transmissions, preparing graduates for a wide array of professional opportunities within the trucking sector.

Prospective students will undergo a Department of Transportation (DOT) physical and a drug test on the first day of training, ensuring their fitness for the responsibilities of a commercial truck driver. Additionally, students will secure a CDL permit during the first week of training, giving them a head start in the licensing process.

Tuition assistance is available for those who qualify, as well as discounted tuition and housing availability. Upon successfully completing the program, graduates will possess a CDL and benefit from job placement assistance. This invaluable resource helps them easily navigate the transition from training to employment.

To learn more about the program, visit cwdregion.com/clement or email cdl@cwdregion.com.

The Central Workforce Development Region exists to strengthen communities through workforce development efforts, which include providing employers with a skilled workforce and helping job seekers access jobs and increase their skills.

The work done to assist the communities of mid-Missouri is a collective effort of the Central Ozarks Private Industry Council (COPIC), the Office of Workforce Development (OWD), and the Central Workforce Development Board (CWDB), along with numerous community partners. Services are provided through four comprehensive Job Centers, four satellite locations, and an administrative office.