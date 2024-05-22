State Lawmakers Looking Back At General Assembly Which Ended Last Friday

The Second Regular Session of the 102nd General Assembly comes to a close.

For some lawmakers, what did not get done may be as important as what did pass.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden of Columbia says he sees several victories coming from this session…

“The education bill, which I think is going to do a tremendous amount of good for parents and kids….the FRA, our budget…it spent less money but also put a lot of critical investments back into our state.”

Where May 17 was the last “working day” of the regular legislative session, lawmakers will adjourn sine die — or with “no appointed date for resumption” — on May 30.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Independence says he saw senators wanting to work together again, after not having done so for parts of session…

“I think that decorum one, I think that bullies lost…I think the body pushed back on being pushed around all year in the last throws of the session.”

All told, 15 Missouri Senate bills and 29 Missouri House of Representative bills successfully passed this year.